SunPorch of Dodge City announced recently it has reached full capacity for residents and credited the community for its achievement.

According to SunPorch marketing and community liaison Debbie Allen, for the first time, SunPorch has a waiting list.

“When the changes were made in October 2017, we had 32 residents with an 83-person capacity,” Allen said. “Now, because semi-private rooms have been converted to private rooms, we are full with 45 elders in 45 rooms.

“This success can be directly attributed to the great care our elders receive from our nurses and other dedicated staff members.

"It demonstrates we give the highest quality care with compassion and professionalism.”

Two years ago, Good Samaritan Society became SunPorch under the GraceTeam management.

“Each resident has options in day-to-day living,” Allen said. “Elders decide what they want to eat, when to go to bed at night and when to get up in the morning. They also choose how they socialize with their peers and families.

"These are just some examples of how SunPorch cares for the individual.”

Another addition to SunPorch services was with Aegis Therapies on site who offer “superior therapists who work hard to keep our elders in good physical condition,” Allen said. “They strive to encourage their patients to reach their full potential with individualized care and treatment.”

Allen went on to say SunPorch is extremely grateful to the community for placing so much trust in them.

“It is our blessing to care for families and their loved ones," Allen said. “SunPorch has developed many strong partnerships in Dodge City and the surrounding area.

"We couldn’t be more grateful for this teamwork. These partnerships serve community needs and the needs of our elders.”

SunPorch administrator Ryan Salinas added, “Over the past couple of years, we have gained new insight and knowledge in caring for elders.

“We tailor all our services to the individual needs of elders and their families. SunPorch is here to help our elders have a better rest of their life.”

Salinas attributes the success of SunPorch with Allen, who he says played a major role.

“Debbie engages with the community, listens to concerns and answers questions,” Salinas said. “She demonstrates her genuine concern for elders every day and excels at getting our message out to the community through the media and public events.”

