1. Santa Session at Salt City Brewery: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 9, Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main Street, Hutchinson. Santa Sessions for kids and pets. Come and go, no appointment needed. Cost is $15 for 3-5 pictures delivered digitally. RE Photography will donate $5 from each session to Cause for Paws, Inc.

2. Snowman decor: 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Bottle & Brush, 129 E. 4th Ave., Hutchinson. Cost is $30. RSVP to paint your own on the Bottle & Brush Facebook page.

3. Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, First United Methodist Church, 101 S Pioneer Ave, Lyons. Hosted by Rice County Community Choir. Arrangement of favorite Christmas songs and a full-length cantata. Featuring local instrumentalists.