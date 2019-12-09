On Monday, signup for the Conservation Reserve Program was opened for agricultural producers. The deadline for the program is Feb. 28, 2020, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

A yearly rental payment to farmers and ranchers who sign up for CRP will be received for voluntarily establishing long-term resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat on marginally productive agricultural lands.

“The Conservation Reserve Program is one of our nation’s largest conservation endeavors and a critical tool to help producers better manage their operations while conserving natural resources,” said Perdue. “The program marks its 35-year anniversary in 2020, and we’re hoping to see one of our largest signups in many years.”

Farmers and ranchers will have a chance to enroll in CRP for the first time or continue their participation thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill lifting the cap to 27 million acres, according to a news release. There are 22 million acres currently enrolled in CRP.

CRP is one of the largest private-lands conservation programs in the country and was signed into law in 1985.

Over the years since its inception, CRP has evolved into providing a variety of conservation and economic benefits from its original intention of controlling soil erosion and stabilizing commodity prices by taking marginal lands out of production.

CRP general signup is held annually and now includes increased opportunities for enrollment of wildlife habitat through the State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement initiative.

For continuous signup, CRP will focus primarily on water quality within the Clean Lakes, Estuaries, and Rivers Initiative with the SAFE initiative remaining available as well.

According to the 2018 Farm Bill, water quality practices, such as contour grass strips, filter strips, riparian buffers, wetlands and a new prairie strip, are a priority.

For CRP grassland signups, the date will be March 16 to May 15, 2020.

For more information on other CRP enrollment programs or to enroll, visit fsa.usda.gov/crp or a local Farm Service Agency county office.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.