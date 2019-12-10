Chili was the only thing keeping hands warm Monday night in downtown Dodge City during the 18th annual Victory Electric Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-off.

Temperatures dropped from the 30s to the 20s over the course of the community’s celebratory evening, attended by hundreds.

The winning chili contestants, according to the judges, were Arrowhead West No. 1, Ford County Fire and EMS No. 1 and the Dodge City Police Department.

The people chose Ford County Fire and EMS, National Beef and Arrowhead West.

Arrowhead West and Ford County Fire & EMS won special engraved silver ladles for placing first.

Locals moseyed around Eisenhower Park to taste-test 27 entries in the chili cookoff, sit for pictures with Santa and strap themselves into JNT Virtual Reality In Motion sleigh ride from Manhattan.

The temperature dropped with the sun as it set behind Dodge City Mayor Brian Delzeit’s Christmas tree in Haymarket Square while the Dodge City High School Madrigal Choir, led by director Kelly Knedler, sang Christmas carols for the crowd.

Many Miss Teens representing parade hosts from across the city made spirits bright with their sparkling smiles, white sashes and tiaras. Members of the Dodge City High School Book Club presented passersby with free children’s books printed in English and Spanish.

Others toured Wright Park to take in the electric sights of festive trees decorated with lights before the holiday parade began.

For the Brian Peterson family, it marked roughly the 15th year of their attendance.

"The kids always look forward to trying the chili and watching the mayor’s tree lighting and the parade,” mom Michelle said. “It’s a family tradition.

“It just gives us the opportunity to celebrate the upcoming holiday.”

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

