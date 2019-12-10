Progress toward a hotel/convention center project in Hutchinson is moving slowly.

In early June, the Hutchinson City Council OK’d a six-month exclusive negotiation agreement between the city and Leisure Development LLC in Johnson County. That period has ended.

City manager John Deardoff said Monday he extended it another six months on his own.

“The council’s aware of it,” he said.

Whether it’s six months or four years, it doesn’t mean a whole lot, Deardoff said.

Leisure Development’s representative was in Hutchinson recently and looked at the Atrium Hotel and Conference Center, 1400 N. Lorraine, identified as a potential location if improvements and enhancements occurred.

“We haven’t eliminated any other possibility,” Deardoff said. Leisure Development continues to evaluate it, he said. No decision has been made on whether Leisure Development would be the development team or whether it would look for additional parties, Deardoff said.

The “snag,” said Deardoff, is finding a developer.

Meanwhile, the Kansas State Fair has stepped back from its own pursuit of a hotel/convention center on the fairgrounds while the city works with Leisure Development.

“We’re kind of waiting,” state fair general manager Robin Jennison said Monday. “If they are successful, great, and if not, we’re going to move forward."

In May, the Kansas State Fair board approved the outline for a request for proposals for a hotel to be built on the fairgrounds. Shortly afterward, though, an outside study funded by Visit Hutch and the city identified the K-61 corridor — Atrium's location, not the fairgrounds' location — as the best site for a hotel/convention center, and the city entered into the six-month agreement with Leisure Development.

Jennison was disappointed by the 2019 study. Potential places it picked on the fairgrounds for a hotel — by the Bison Arena and near Plum Street — would not be advantageous, Jennison said, “but if you put one south of Meadowlark, there’s a heck of a benefit” of a hotel south of the State Fair's Meadowlark Building and generally near Main Street and 20th Avenue.

The state fair has a request for proposals for a hotel/convention center that was never issued but is ready to go. Jennison asked the city to bring Leisure Development to the fairgrounds when it started looking for a place. On the recent visit by Leisure Development, its representatives did not contact the state fair, according to Jennison.

“At some point, we’re going to have to do something if the city doesn’t make some headway,” Jennison said.

Deardoff said Leisure Development has an architect that will put together information.

“It’s just frustrating because these things take time. It’s an important project for us. It’s a difficult project to make happen,” Deardoff said.