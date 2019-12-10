The Kansas Horseshoe Pitchers Association, a charter member of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association, will host a sanctioned tournament at the 66th Annual 3i SHOW on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. on the dirt floor side of the Western State Bank Expo Center. Interested participants can contact Jim Newboles at 620-694-9463 to reserve their spot.

With a mission to inform people in Kansas and beyond about the relatively unknown sport of organized horseshoe pitching, KHPA will be hosting smaller events all three days of the 2020 3i SHOW.

No matter the skill level, attendees can participate in pitch offs, a small non-sanctioned tournament, and even a dollar pitch where whoever has the most points within the hour wins the pot.

Multiple NHPA regulation portable courts will be set up meaning those not interested in the events can try their hand at pitching.

Kansas Horseshoe Pitchers Association members will be on hand to answer questions and oversee safety.

For more information on the KHPA and the NHPA, please visit kansashpa.com and horseshoepitching.com respectively.

Find the Kansas Horseshoe Pitchers Association on Facebook.

For information on more events or how to secure exhibit space at the 2020 3i SHOW being held March 19-21, 2020 in Dodge City, visit www.3ishow.com.