As Boot Hill Distillery grows, so does its team, which has added two new faces to its roster.

According to Boot Hill Distillery director of sales Lee Griffith, Stephanie Nestor has been named the new assistant distiller and Julie Werkowitch as office administrator and front of house staff.

“We are incredibly excited to have these two ladies on our team,” said BHD owner Hayes Kelman. “They will be a huge asset to the distillery.”

Nestor, a native of Columbus, Ohio, completed her degree in food science and technology at The Ohio State University and before that was in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps as an officer in the U.S. Army.

It was in the military that Nestor developed a love of bourbon while stationed at Fort Knox, Ky., and a passion that led to her making spirits.

Werkowitch is a graduate of Fort Hays State University with a degree in agricultural business.

After bartending her way through college, Werkowitch made her way to the business side of the industry.

“Both are new to Dodge City, so if you see them around town or at the distillery, please give them a warm welcome,” Griffith said.

