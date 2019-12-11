As the high school debate season heads for its end, the Dodge City High School debate had its strongest showing of the season last weekend.

According to DCHS debate coach Steve Ray, a total of 22 debaters returned home with 10 medals and sweepstakes trophies from two tournaments.

A team of eight combined to win 14 of 20 rounds, besting Salina South and Rock Creek for top honors among the 13-school field in Clay Center. At Tiger Debate Classic in Ulysses, the DCHS debate team took home first, third, fourth and fifth places.

In Clay Center, the novice team of Camillah Khan and Trinady Luangchai went 5-0 with a near-perfect score of 17 speaker points to capture first place in their division.

Going 4-1 on the day with 19 speaker points to claim third place was the team of Paris Rivas and Noah Elias.

The varsity pairs of Allie Gier and Christopher Montford and Guadalupe Hipolito and Mariela Lopez combined 10-10 on the day but fell out of medal running.

The Tiger Debate Classic in Ulysses was won by Dodge City debaters for the fifth straight year.

The top team in the open division was the sophomore pair of Yesenia Guzman and Kassie Villasenor, who went 4-1 on the day.

Guzman, the top speaker at the meet, had a perfect five speaker points.

The pair of Rileigh Heeke and Alondra Valle finished in third place with a 3-2 mark while the pair of Eduardo Orona and Vanessa Rivero took fourth place and Elizabeth Cox and Jessica Rivera placed fifth.

In the novice division, the team of Alexandra Morales and Emily Shenk placed fourth with a 3-2 mark.

The debate regular season will end this weekend with a team of eight Red Demons debaters heading to Moundridge for a four-speaker tournament.

According to Ray, the debate postseason will begin next weekend when the team travels to Wichita East for a four-speaker regional qualifier on Friday, Dec. 20.

The Novice State and Classic State Debate Tournaments will be held Jan. 10-11 in Overland Park.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association State Tournament will be held Jan. 17-18 in Hutchinson.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

