The Dodge City High School girl Red Demons overpowered Newton on Tuesday night and recorded a 62-14 victory over the Railroaders.

The victory puts the Lady Demons at 2-0 for the young season with an earlier victory over Junction City.

Coach Kelley Snodgrass said the team has had good, competitive practices and she is seeing some good prospects for the season.

The team likes to get out and run as it has some good speed.

"We've got a lot of weapons, I'm excited about our depth," Snodgrass said. "Depth is key for us."

Defense was dominant throughout the game.

As a team, it created 31 turnovers with 21 steals with good defensive pressure.

"It was a well-balanced attack that will make us tough to guard," Snodgrass said. "We played good team basketball."

There was good scoring balance through the year with 12 of the 13 players on the roster recording baskets.

Breanna Gutierrez led all scorers with 12 followed by Alisia Solis with 11, Camree Johnson with 9 and Chidera Okoro with 8.

One area in need of work is team fouls.

In the first half, the team had 14 fouls. All five of the starters each had two fouls in the first half. Things calmed down in the second half, with the team only committing four fouls, but if the Lady Demons are to be competitive, Snodgrass said they to work on being aggressive without fouling.

"We definitely need to play our defense without fouling," Snodgrass said. "We need to keep our opponent off the line."

With so many fouls on the starters, bench players had an opportunity to shine.

Solis had 11 points to spark the team. Gutierrez scored a team-high 12 points off the bench along with four assists. Chidera Okoro also gave the team good minutes.

The Lady Demons had 16 assists and won the battle of the boards, and that was a definite positive, Snodgrass said.

"Gutierrez sparked us and got us going," Snodgrass said.

She added the Lady Demons also need to work on their free-throw shooting.

Next up for Dodge City is Maize this Friday.

Snodgrass said Maize has a great program and its coach has done a great job. She said it has a lot of depth and the team likes to put on a lot of pressure and is good at transition points.

"Maize is very sound on both sides of the ball," Snodgrass said. "It will be a tough test but we're looking forward to the challenge."

To contact the writer, email grose@pratttribune.com

Dodge vs Newton scoring: Breanna Gutierrez-12, Alisia Solis-11, Camree Johnson-9, Chidera Okoro-8, Mataya Clark-5, Victoria Gonzalez-4, Kisa Unruh-3, Becca Unruh-2, Lauren Gleason-2, Kya Edwards-2, Mary Kate Foster-2, Marisela Landa-2, Amaya Perez-0.