The 66th Annual 3i SHOW is beefing up its annual farm show with the addition of a steak cook off on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. on the outside exhibit grounds of the Western State Bank Expo Center.

In partnership with the Steak Cookoff Association, 20 teams will compete in a sanctioned cook off for winnings including cash and trophies.

The 3i SHOW cook off will feature a $1,000 first place prize with the top ten placements receiving payout.

“Our goal is to create a fun, relaxed environment and a fair competition,” said the SCA in a news release. “SCA events provide the steaks to ensure a level playing field for the teams.

"Our double-blind judging process adds to the integrity and best cook that day wins.”

Interested participants can sign up at steakcookoffs.com.

Steaks for the event provided by Cargill Meat Solutions in Dodge City.

Any exhibitors looking to help sponsor the cook off should contact WKMA directly.