The Dodge City High School Red Demons wrestling team are getting a lot of travel time as they take in meets on Thursday in Great Bend and Friday and Saturday in Colby.

At the Colby meet, the Demons will take on teams from Junction City, Eaglecrest, Colo., and Tonganoxie on Friday.

On Saturday, they will match up with Goodland, then Monarch, Colo., before going into a three-team round robin for placement.

Wrestling coach Tate Lowe said the Colby meet will give the team a lot of mat time.

"It gives us an opportunity to wrestle teams that we will not see the rest of the season," Lowe said. "With it being a dual tournament, it also helps grow our team chemistry, which will help us throughout the season."

The DCHS Demons wrestling roster for the Colby meet will be:

106 — Juan Castro.

113 — Frio Vontress.

120 — Damian Mendez.

126 — Ismael Ramirez.

132 — Miguel Aguilera.

138 — Rudy Hernandez.

145 — Luke Barker.

145 — Garrett Edwards.

152 — Marcelino Otero.

160 — Ruben Rayas.

170 — Chris Levario or Jesus Lopez.

182 — Ryan Parga.

195-Angel Aguilera.

220-Santonio Turner.

285-Cody Terrell.

