MEADE — Artesian Valley Health System is the recent recipient of grants from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

A local nonprofit organization in Meade, Artesian Valley Health System provides a wide range of care services through Meade District Hospital, Meade and Plains Rural Health clinics, and Lone Tree Retirement Center.

AVHS recognizes the importance and need for physical, social, emotional and audiology screening for children, which prompted the creation of the Pediatric Early Detection Wins Project.

According to AVHS, the pediatric project helps purchase needed developmental screening tools, social and emotional screenings for all pediatric visits, and train an additional staff member on audiology testing.

The grants from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, totaling $2,200, will go toward the project, bringing its total funds raised to $2,216.10

The grant from the foundation was made through the Scroggins Foundation Fund, which is awarded to programs and projects focused on serving youths.

Another grant received through the foundation to AVHS was for the Congestive Heart Failure Patient Support Program.

According to AVHS, the heart program is designed to guide and support the patient in self-care and management of living with heart failure as Meade District Hospital reports 55 admissions have taken place since September 2018 for heart failure with 19 of those admissions multiple visits.

The $1,000 foundation grant will go toward obtaining the tools required to put the heart program in place sometime during early 2020.

For more information about AVHS, visit www.avhealthsystem.com.

