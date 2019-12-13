The Newton High School boys’ wrestling team had a run of six wins at the start and three wins at the finish to claim a 46-30 dual meet win over Salina Central Thursday in the Railers’ home opener at Ravenscroft Gym.

The Railers won seven of 11 matches on the mat. The Railers also won two by forfeit. Central won four matches on the mat and one by forfeit.

“We are pretty solid down low,” Newton coach Tommy Edgmon said. “We have some pretty good people. We have a lot of new kids in the middle. They are young and they are going to surprise some people. We have some who are stepping up from JV and are still learning varsity. The should come around.”

It was a freshman heavyweight that capped off the day for the Railers. Rio Gomez gave up a quick takedown to Central’s Wyatt Cell and managed to avoid giving up back points or even the pin.

Gomez scored a reversal late in the first period and almost scored a pin. After struggling early in the second period, Gomez scored another reversal and finished the pin.

“I looked at my team and they just pushed me on,” Gomez said. “They were doing all that yelling. That got me going. I could tell he was getting tired. I believed I could escape.”

Gomez is off to a 5-1 start this year.

“It’s been pretty good year so far,” Gomez said. “I’ve only lost one match and it was pretty close. I felt a little pressure today because I looked at the scoreboard and saw how close it was.”

“Our freshman Rio just came in and lit things up,” Newton coach Tommy Edgmon said. “He handled the pressure well. At heavyweight, it’s usually juniors and seniors up there. He handled himself.”

At 106 pounds, Nick Treaster won by fall over Central’s Isaac Phimvongsa late in the first period.

At 120 pounds, A.B. Stokes jumped out to a 6-1 lead over Central’s Dawson Hogan and held on for a 6-3 decision.

At 126 pounds, Grant Treaster jumped out to an 11-3 lead and held on for an 11-6 decision.

At 132 pounds, Newton’s Avery Dutcher claimed a 13-0 major decision over Caleb Wiedeman.

Sawyer Mock capped the Railer run at 138 pounds with a first-period pin over Kalob Robertson.

Newton wouldn’t get another win until 195 pounds when junior Michael Tyrell jumped ahead 8-0 against Central’s Auston Rageth. In the third period, Tyrell gave up four penalty points on three fouls — twice for illegal holds and once for locked hands. Rageth also was awarded an escape. Tyrell, one penalty away from disqualification, came back with a takedown and a pin with 30 seconds left in the match.

Josiah Schmidt won by forfeit at 113 pounds. Ricky Parga won by forfeit at 220 pounds, which clinched the dual meet win for the Railers.

Central’s first win came at 145 pounds, where Kray True pinned Newton’s Spencer Steinmetz in the first period. At 152 pounds, Central’s Cayman Munson pinned Newton’s Ben Reyes in the second period. At 160 pounds, Central’s Cooper Chard pinned Jamie Gonzalez in the first period. At 170 pounds, Central’s Levi Sutton pinned Clayton Smith in the first period.

Brooks Burgoon won by forfeit for Central at 182 pounds, which gave Central its first lead of the night.

In the sole girls’ match, Central’s Kate Jennings claimed a late second-period pin over Newton’s Alexis Ellis at 130 pounds.

“We’re pretty excited,” Edgmon said of the first year of sanctioned girls’ wrestling in Kansas. “We have eight girls. Salina only brought one girl down, but we were able to pair them up. We’re taking them to tournaments after Christmas. Their January and February will be loaded.”

The Railers are 2-0 in dual meets overall and in AV-CTL I duals. Newton competes Saturday at the Douglass Goodwill Invitational followed by Salina South at 6 p.m. Thursday in Salina and the Kansas City Stampede Dec. 20 and 21 at the Hy-Vee Arena (formerly known as Kemper Arena).

BOYS

Newton 46, Salina Central 30

106 — Nick Treaster N pinned Isaac Phimvongsa SC 1:52. 113 — Josiah Schmidt N won by forfeit. 120 — A.B. Stokes N dec. Dawson Hogan SC 6-3. 126 — Grant Treaster N dec. Slade Adam SC 11-6. 132 — Avery Dutcher N maj.dec. Caleb Wiedeman SC 13-0. 138 — Sawyer Mock N pinned Kalob Robertson SC 1:07. 145 — Kray True SC pinned Spencer Steinmetz N :39. 152 — Cayman Munson SC pinned Ben Reyes N 2:34. 160 — Cooper Chard SC pinned Jamie Gonzalez N :38. 170 — Levi Sutton SC pinned Clayton Smith N 1:19. 182 — Brooks Burgoon SC won by forfeit. 195 — Michael Tyrell N pinned Auston Rageth SC 5:30. 220 — Ricky Parga N won by forfeit. HWT — Rio Gomez N pinned Wyatt Cell 3:20.

GIRLS

130 — Kate Jennings SC pinned Alexis Ellis N 3:57.

BOYS JV

145 — Tjaden Simmons N pinned Hunter Swolensky SC 1:38. 152 — Arnold Aguilar N pinned Makelti Hastings SC 4:29. 170 — Brody Harper N dec. Mason Clark SC 6-1.