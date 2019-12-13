Deadlines have been extended for producers to enroll in the 2020 Dairy Margin Coverage program, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The extension was made because of weather events that occurred this year.

Applications for the Market Facilitation Program are also going to be accepted through Dec. 20.

“This year has challenged the country’s ag sector — prevented or late planting followed by a delayed harvest has been further complicated by wet and cold weather,” said USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey in a news release. “Because some of our producers are still in the field, time to conduct business at the local USDA office is at a premium.

"We hope this deadline extension will allow producers the opportunity to participate in these important programs.”

According to the USDA, the Dairy Margin Coverage offers reasonably priced protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.

The program is made through USDA Farm Service Agency and was authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill.

As for the Market Facilitation Program, the service to support U.S. agricultural producers as a relief strategy. Payments from the program is to assist farmers due to damages from "unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations."

For more information, visit the DMC webpage, the MFP webpage or the local USDA service center.

