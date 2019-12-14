A new trial date has been set for a Leavenworth woman whose earlier conviction for rape was overturned.

The new trial for Mahogany Payne is scheduled to begin March 9 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Payne, 43, was convicted in 2017 of raping a 16-month-old child. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Jan. 12, 2016.

The conviction was overturned in September. Appellate judges found that the District Court judge who presided over the trial erred by not allowing Payne’s attorney to finish his closing argument.

The date of Payne’s new was selected Friday when Payne appeared in court with her attorney, Greg Robinson.

Payne remained in custody Friday, and Robinson requested a reduction in his client’s bond.

Bond previously had been set at $200,000 or $100,000 with supervision while the defendant is released on bond.

Robinson said his client was not opposed to conditions that may be placed on her if she is released from jail such as having no contact with children.

When arguing for a reduction of bond, Robinson pointed to comments in the Kansas Court of Appeals decision that reversed his client’s 2017 conviction.

The appellate judges stated that the prosecution in the case had “presented only a slender circumstantial case against Payne” with no smoking gun evidence.

“Miss Payne is not a danger to this community,” Robinson said. “She has never been a danger to this community.”

Robinson noted that Payne has a prior conviction from Sedgwick County for child abuse. He said this crime was not sexual in nature.

“We’re talking about a case from 20 years ago,” he said.

Robinson said his client successfully completed probation in this case.

Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon said she was opposed to a reduction of bond. She said Payn’s bond was consistent with other cases involving the same charge.

District Judge Michael Gibbens, who now presides over the case, said he recently ordered a bond screen in Payne’s case. And the recommendation resulting from the bond screen was the same as the earlier bond amount.

Gibbens said he will leave bond at $100,000 with a requirement of supervision if Payne is released from custody.

Payne is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 17 for a status conference.

