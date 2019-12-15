Bankruptcies
The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.
Garden City
Rodney A. Dianda, assets: $28,270; liabilities: $47,379.
Hutchinson
Shannon Rene Hauschild, assets: $28,525; liabilities: $59,520.
Tara Ashley Matthews, dba Hatch Studios Inc., aka Tara Ashley Robinson, assets: $2,065; liabilities: $30,077.
Kingman
Philip Wayne Dickson and Malinda Ann Dickson, aka Malinda A. Salzbrenner, Chapter 12, assets: $14,162; liabilities: $99,676.
Liberal
George Thomas Salas and Elaine Ann Salas, assets: $79,525; liabilities: $140,334.
Ulysses Washington, Chapter 13, assets: $82,226; liabilities: $126,996.
McPherson
John E. Moon, aka Johnny Moon, Chapter 13, assets: $8,600; liabilities: $21,949.
Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.