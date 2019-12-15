Sunday's scheduled Fort Hays State men's basketball game against Kansas Wesleyan at Gross Memorial Coliseum has been postponed due to weather and travel conditions.
The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
