The 2020 Hutchinson Community College Ray and Stella Dillon Lecture Series will bring a journalist, a former Kansas governor, a former commander of Air Force One and the woman at the heart of a much-publicized trial in Italy to the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The lecture series dates back to 1982. The talks start at 10:30 a.m. in the Sports Arena, and students are admitted free. Tickets are sold at the door and the admission price next year will remain at $10 per lecture, according to Hutchinson Community College spokesman Denny Stoecklein.

Scheduled to speak, according to the lecture series brochure:

• March 21: Byron Pitts is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who was functionally illiterate and stuttered as a child. He appears on ABC News’ “Nightline.” He also wrote a memoir, “Step Out on Nothing: How Faith and Family Help Me Conquer Life’s Challenges.”

• April 21: Former Gov. Bill Graves was one of the state's youngest governors, taking office in 1995 at age 41. The Republican served two terms and after leaving office, became president of the American Trucking Association.

• Oct. 20: Col. Mark Tillman served as commander of Air Force One during the two terms of President George W. Bush. Notable flights during that time included on Sept. 11, 2001, when Bush was in Florida at the time of the terrorist attacks, and his secret flight to Iraq for Thanksgiving 2003.

• Nov. 17: Amanda Knox was imprisoned in Italy for four years after being convicted of killing another foreign exchange student in 2007. She was acquitted in 2015 and wrote a New York Times best-selling memoir, “Waiting to Be Heard.”

Individual patron membership in the Dillon Lecture Series is $135 a year and includes reserved seating at all lectures and a luncheon after the lecture where the speaker generally offers more comments. Patrons often have an opportunity to have a book signed by the lecturer.

For more information, call 620-665-3505 or go to www.hutchcc.edu/dls.