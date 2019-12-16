The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will be adding a strong lineup of rodeos in 2020.

Among those strengths will be addition of the Junior Rodeo Association, Jr. National Finals Rodeo and a six-year agreement with Rural Media Group to televise rodeos through RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel.

According to Dodge City Days Roundup Rodeo president Dr. R.C. Trotter, the 2020 Dodge City Days Rodeo will be seen on TV through the Cowboy Channel.

"We are one of 18 this year that will be televised on the Cowboy Channel," Trotter said. "The next two years we will be on live streaming formats."

According to the PRCA, the 2020 PRCA tour will see 60 top rodeos competing from New Year's through Labor Day.

Regarding the Rural Media Group agreement, Trotter said, "They are paying the PRCA for the media rights. In the past the PRCA has paid for TV time. Some of this money will trickle down to the rodeos to support the rodeos."

The Junior Rodeo Association was created to provide youth, ages 8-19, the opportunity to learn and participate in core rodeo events as well as offer a one-of-a-kind competition series, the PRCA said in a news release.

The Jr. National Finals Rodeo will debut March 3-7, 2020, at Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, with the finals contested on March 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“The Jr. Rodeo initiative is important for the future growth of rodeo, and it is important for us to develop the future stars properly,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said in a news release. “Our new association is fundamentally built to embrace and grow youth participation in rodeo events.

"All rodeo starts here, and Jr. Rodeo is responsible for providing opportunities for kids to learn, improve and compete alongside the best cowboys in the best arenas like AT&T Stadium.”

Online membership is open now for the Jr. Rodeo. Visit www.jrrodeo.org to learn more or to sign up.

A gift card from National Roper’s Supply will be given to the first 1,000 members to join.

