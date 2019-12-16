It is fishing lake and a beautiful place for a picnic or to just to drink in the view. And it is within the Dodge City city limits.

Lake Charles, a one and a half acre, 12-foot-deep community fishing lake, rests in a vale inside the bounds of Dodge City Community College. It is named after the late College president Charles Barnes.

Charles Barnes was born on Oct. 15, 1917 in Illinois.

On July 6, 1940 he married Nellie E. Dorsey in Chicago.

In 1959, he became a dean at DCCC, a position he held until 1965 when he took over the helm as president of the College.

He retired in 1982, making his 17-year term as president the longest in the College's history. The DCCC we have today came to be during Barnes' presidency.

In 1970, the college moved from the USD 443 Administration Building to its current location and built its own buildings.

Barnes was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He died on June 8, 2000 at the age of 82.

He is buried at Maple Grove Cemetery beside his wife Nellie, who died in 2008. Together they have son, Dr. Roger Barnes, of San Antonio, Texas.

Lake Charles is a reservoir, or artificial lake, which the College maintains by pumping water into it and stocking it with channel catfish, crappie, largemouth bass, trout and bluegill.

To fish at the Lake a Kansas fishing license is required.