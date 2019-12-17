The results of the third annual Holiday Lights Contest winners were announced.

First place went to Josh Pankratz on La Vista Boulevard; second place to Ava Arntt on Long Branch Road; and honorable mention to Cliff Mastin on Avenue B.

"The decisions made by this group of community volunteers were not made lightly nor did the contest entrants make this an easy task," said Convention and Visitors Bureau assistant director Colleen Hastings. "My heartfelt appreciation goes out to these generous volunteers."

The holiday lights contest was sponsored by the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce, Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau and Dodge City Daily Globe.

