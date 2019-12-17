The Dodge City Demon's swim team placed third overall at the two-day Wichita Southeast Invitational on Dec. 13 and 14. Jaten Wright earned the team's first state consideration time in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24:13, said coach Kaitlyn Paul.
Team placings and times:
200-yard medley relay
Fifth place: Anthony Valente, Jacob Mendoza, Marten Lopez, Colin Richter 2:14.54 (28 points).
No placing points: Briggs Kerr, Dakota Swenk, Danny Lamas-Mejia, Genaro Ramirez 2:57.53.
200-yard freestyle
Second place: Allen Richter 2:08.34 (17 points).
Third place: Marten Lopez 2:28.82 (16 points).
200-yard individual medley
Fifth place: Jacob Mendoza 2:32.79 (14 points).
Seventh place: Colin Richter 3:12.18 (12 points).
50-yard freestyle:
Third place: Jaten Wright 24:13 (16 points).
26th place: Anthony Valente 31.45 (no points).
No placing: Danny Lamas-Mejia 32.47 (no points).
No placing: Dakota Swenk 33.10 (no points).
No placing: Genaro Ramirez (disqualified).
100-yard butterfly:
Second place: Briggs Kerr 1.25.96 (17 points).
100-yard freestyle:
21st place: Danny Lamas-Mejia 1:19.00 (no points).
23rd place: Dakota Swenk 1:19.57 (no points).
500-yard freestyle:
Fourth place: Allen Richter 6:06.51 (15 points).
Disqualified Jaten Wright (no points).
200-yard freestyle relay:
Third place: Jaten Wright, Briggs Kerr, Jacob Mendoza, Allen Richter 1:42. 69 (32 points).
200-yard freestyle:
No placing: Genaro Ramirez, Colin Richter, Dakota Swenk, Danny Lamas-Mejia 2:35.42 (no points).
100-yard backstroke:
Fourth place: Anthony Valente 1:20.06 (15 points).
Fifth place: Marten Lopez 1:22.10 (14 points).
100-yard breaststroke:
Third place: Jacob Mendoza 1:16.95 (16 points).
Twelfth place: Colin Richter 1:35.31 (5 points).
400-yard freestyle relay:
Second place: Jaten Wright, Allen Richter, Marten Lopez, Briggs Kerr 3:55.97 (34 points).
Wichita Southwest Invitational Team rankings:
1. Wichita Southeast 269.
2. Junction City 268.
3. Dodge City 251.
4. Hays 248.
5. Trinity Academy 204.
6. Wichita-Classical School of WI 169.
7. Liberal 123.
8. Wichita Heights 121.
9. Wichita South 112.
10. Wichita North 43.
