Progress continues to move forward with creating the Bat Masterson statue as the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas has awarded the Ford County Historical Society $15,000 in funding.

The statue location will be on the property of the Mueller-Schmidt House — Home of Stone at Vine Street and Avenue A.

According to the historical society, Masterson was an iconic western lawman who served Dodge City several times during its historic western frontier days.

Once erected, the Masterson statue would be the first of Masterson in the United States.

"The Ford County Historical Society is very indebted to the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas for their partnership of financial support in creating the image of one of our area’s most legendary figures," the historical society said in a news release.

Charlie and Carson Norton, of Norton Enterprises of Leoti, will create the bronze statue that will feature the cane and bowler hat of the famous lawman.

"The cane initially served a purpose, as he had been shot and the wound affected his mobility," the historical society said.

Norton Enterprises is no stranger to Old West statues as it created the Buffalo Bill statue in Oakley and many others throughout the area.

