Staff reports

Tuesday

Dec 17, 2019 at 8:51 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.37; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.39; Soybeans $8.40

PCP prices: Wheat $4.14; Corn $3.75; Milo/cwt. $5.72; Soybeans $8.49

Scoular: Wheat $4.43; Corn $3.73; Milo $3.43; Soybeans $8.44