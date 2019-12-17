Roto-Mix, a major manufacturer of livestock feeding, composting and waste management equipment founded in Dodge City, will see familiar faces in new positions as the company announced promotions as well as a new president and chief operating officer recently.

According to Roto-Mix CEO Rod Neier, Kelly Wittman has been named the new president and COO of Roto-Mix.

Wittman started in the engineering department in 1991 before taking on various roles throughout the company, according to Roto-Mix.

In 2001, Wittman became the customer service manager at the Dodge City headquarters and later oversaw the service/installation and scale department in Dodge City and Scott City.

Wittman became the vice president of operations in 2014 after a stint as director of customer service.

“Kelly has been a valued and dedicated member of the Roto-Mix organization for over 28 years," Neier said in a news release. "His broad range of experience at Roto-Mix, combined with his knowledge of the cattle feeding industry, is an excellent fit for this role.”

Mark Cooksey was named the new executive adviser to Roto-Mix.

Cooksey was the former president and COO and will serve on the senior management team.

“We sincerely appreciate Mark’s 26 years of dedicated service with Roto-Mix and look forward to his new role with the company,” Neier said.

Among the other promotions within Roto-Mix were Jim Bell as the new director of manufacturing operations, Bill Becker as plant manager and Mike Nairn as assistant plant manager.

Both new manager positions will be at the Roto-Mix Hoisington location.

Founded in 1984, Roto-Mix has grown manufacturing facilities in Hoisington and company service centers in Dodge City and Scott City.

The company provides local sales and service in the U.S. and 35 international markets with over 150 dealers.

