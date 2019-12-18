Changes have been made to degree requirements to several associate programs at Dodge City Community College.

According to DCCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Jane Holwerda, the Kansas Board of Regents approved degree requirements to 60 hours for degrees of Associate of Arts, Associate of Science and Associate of General Studies.

Holwerda discussed the change during the recent DCCC board of trustees meeting. The degree changes will take place in fall 2020.

"This was examined of what other community colleges have done," Holwerda told the trustees. "The change will allow 15 open (credit) hours of arts electives, 16 open hours of science and 35 open hours of general studies.

"It gives students a few more options as they will have more elective hours as they choose their major."

According to Holwerda, an instructional council across the state made a recommendation that was approved by a curriculum committee, which was presented to DCCC President Harold Nolte for the change.

The board of trustees also approved a 3% increase for room and board rates to start in the fall of 2020 academic year.

"It is a $200 increase from $6,800 to $7,000," said Glendon Forgey, DCCC chief finance officer.

The room and board increase was approved with a 6-0 vote. Trustee Jeremy Presley was not present during the vote.

A remodel for two classrooms for the helicopter program in Chandler, Ariz., was also approved.

The bid from Bolco Construction of $18,900 was approved, with the remodel doubling capacity seating of the classrooms, as well as two large classrooms.

The remodel was approved with a 6-0 vote.

Nolte, as well as DCCC provost Adam John, received contract extensions. Nolte's contract extension was made through June 2022 with a 3% salary increase and John's extension was through December 2022 with a salary of $144,200.

Nolte's extension was approved with a 6-0 vote; John's with a 5-1 vote. Trustee Dan Reichenborn was the lone nay vote.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com