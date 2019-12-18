Fans of Dodge City Lady Demon basketball may have to start bringing heart medicine to the games. The Demons took a 57-52 victory over the Hugoton Eagles on Tuesday night, just four days after getting a 50-47 win over Maize in overtime.

Against Hugoton, the game was tied at halftime and there were nine lead changes.

"It was a close game all the way," said coach Kelley Snodgrass.

The team did a good job of sharing the basketball. A lot of girls stepped up to give the Demons a balanced win. Defensively, the team was strong and forced 21 turnovers against the Eagles.

Top scorers for the Demons were Kisa Unruh with 16, Camree Johnson with 15 and Chidera Okoro with 11 points.

Okoro had a good game and played good defense. Johnson hit some big 3-pointers and rebounded well. She and Amaya Perez both accounted for four steals each and did a good job of anticipating passes.

The team got into some foul trouble, with both Johnson and Unruh collecting two each before halftime.

They had to sit out the start of the second half but overall, the team came out strong in the third quarter. The rebound battle was close, with the Eagles holding the margin 32 to 30.

But when the game was on the line in the fourth quarter, Johnson hit two big free throws down the line and Unruh went 6 for 6 from the charity stripe.

Offensively, the team worked well with 13 assists.

"They really found each other on the open shots," Snodgrass said. "Defensively, we kind of mixed it up. We were able to get stops and had 17 steals. We got some late steals and transition baskets that gave us momentum in the fourth quarter."

Snodgrass said they were pleased with the 4-0 start to the season. Last year, the team took its lump with its youth, but that varsity experience has helped.

That experience will be valuable this year because the team has some tough opponents and not a lot of prep time.

The Demons get very little time to rest with a home game against Liberal on Thursday. Liberal will be a tough opponent. They are ranked second in the state in Class 6A.

Snodgrass said she was pleased with the win over Hugoton but they have to get back to work for their game Thursday.

Defensively, the Demons have to be sound and contain Liberal's guards.

Liberal is a strong defensive team, so the Demons will have to make that extra pass and get the open shot.

Tipoff is 6 p.m. Thursday.

