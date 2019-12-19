The Dodge City Commission voted unanimously to approve funding for two renovation projects that include ongoing construction at Hennessey Hall and a house on Westlawn Avenue destined for moderate-income rental.

It also unanimously approved a bid to redesign the Dodge City Regional Airport Terminal.

Commissioner Jan Scoggins was absent from the meeting and did not vote.

Local builder Conant Construction won its $542,583 bid for construction of Hennessy Hall, located at the former St. Mary of the Plains College, to improve classrooms used by students enrolled in college-level classes that Newman University is currently offering, as well as by future students of nursing and social work enrolled in classes provided by Fort Hays State University at the University Center located at Hennessy Hall.

There is also interest from Kansas State University and the University of Kansas to utilize this space for other proposed programs.

That bid also includes updates to the existing building that will bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The funding will come from a variety of sources, including Rural Business Development grants, Rural Education and Workforce Alliance funds via the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas and general obligation debt.

The construction deadline for Hennessy Hall is May of 2020.

“To have people back on the St. Mary’s campus and the interest of all these universities is exciting,” assistant city manager Melissa McCoy told commissioners.

Commissioners gave the OK to a moderate income housing grant agreement with the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation — to the tune of $103,000 — for labor and materials needed to complete the ongoing renovation of a single-family home located at 809 Westlawn Ave., and two other units.

That money will go to reimburse the Community Housing Association of Dodge City (CHAD) for expenditures already incurred.

“We’re enhancing property taxes (through CHAD) by improving these homes,” special projects coordinator Mollea Wainscott told commissioners.

Not only is the city’s airport going to welcome new carrier SkyWest to its terminal, but the area will be updated and expanded to make room for as many as 50 airline passengers at a time.

Burns and McDonnell, a construction engineering company from Kansas City, Mo., won its $160,950 bid to remodel the airport.

Airport manager Corey Keller said the project is still in the design phase, but it is known that the update will add space for a lobby and increase holding area for passengers after they go through security.

The money will come from the city’s growth and development fund.

The terminal was last remodeled in 1998.

Boutique Air service will continue to operate out of the terminal until February 2020.