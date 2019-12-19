Two site variances sought for businesses in Hutchinson cleared a hurdle this week although city Planning and Development staff did not recommend approval.

The same board sitting as the Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals and Hutchinson Planning Commission heard the cases Tuesday night involving proposed construction of a small building at 930 E. 4th Ave. and a proposed electronic messaging sign at 3010 N. Plum St. In both cases, staff denial was overridden, with the board favoring the requests. The Board of Zoning Appeals' decisions are final.

FedEx sought a variance for the rear yard setback and for the side street front yard setback to accommodate a 22-foot-by-16-foot building on property used for a warehouse and distribution at 920 E. 4th Ave. City staff supported the variance for the rear yard setback but recommended denial of the request for the other variance because of traffic safety concerns.

It reduces the view, but Baker Street is not an arterial street and traffic in a nearby alley can be expected to be slower, said board member Jackson Swearer. The board voted unanimously to grant both variances.

DJ Liquor, 3010 N. Plum St., wanted a variance for an electronic billboard sign that would be partially above the roofline.

Board chairman Todd Carr said the proposed sign was not really mounted to the roof. It isn't a wall sign, either, city staff said. It breaks the roofline by 15 inches, and staff expressed concern about the wind and public safety.

“The only people who are going to notice it is the Planning Commission,” said board member Darryl Peterson of the 15 inches. Fellow board member Logan Leuenberger agreed with Peterson. Leuenberger asked whether the board had to be so rigid on the 15 inches.

The board voted 5-1 to grant the sign variance. Swearer voted no.