LINDSBORG — The story of how Emerald McGlashan’s artwork ended up in an art gallery in Lindsborg is also the story of how she found a small college — Bethany — in a small town in the middle of Kansas about 8,000 miles from her home.

“It is a long plane ride,” McGlashan said. “I got here on a soccer scholarship. ... I transferred here halfway through my freshman year. I went to a community college in Minnesota first.”

While there she found Bethany, and decided to transfer. The midfielder, who gets to run nonstop, is a junior for the Swedes. She hopes to be a photojournalist when she graduates college.

“My goal is to work for the World Scouting Organization as a photojournalist/advertising with them,” McGlashan said.

She found Photo Art Gallery, 120 W. Lincoln St., Lindsborg, almost by accident.

“I just happened on the Photo Art Gallery on my way to Dollar General,” McGlashan said. “I thought, I did not know there was a photo gallery here.′ I went in and talked to Charlie, and he asked if I wanted to put my photos up.”

Her show, called “Tangible Emotions,” will open at noon Dec. 21. She told the Sentinel that this exhibit is made up of photos to instil different feelings in the viewer.

“I chose six emotions that are typically lost in translation when we speak about them in hopes that people might have a better understanding of these abstract and invisible feelings,” McGlashan said.

Anger, frustration, loneliness, hope, uncertainty and tranquillity are the emotions she chose to portray. Most of the images center around hands.

“I mostly used hand gestures to show these emotions because the hand gesture is a very powerful and often overlooked side of how we, as humans, show how we feel, and it can be just as impactful as a facial expression,” McGlashan said. “This also links to the idea of making something that is invisible and untouchable into something visual and tangible.”

She is also making use of technology in the gallery to keep her own costs down as much as possible — and making setup easier.

“Charlie (Walton) made it easy,” McGlashan said. “He did everything for me, which is nice. He has these big TVs in the gallery, which is where all my images will be shown. That means I did not have to spend a lot on printing all my stuff, which is really good.”

Located in Lindsborg, Photo Art Gallery opened on April 12 to showcase the photography of his stepson, Gregory Wagner. Charles is excited to open an exhibit by an international student from the college — hoping this show will lead to other unique offerings.

“We are excited about the show and hope to showcase more young photographers in the future,” said Charles Walton, owner Photo Art.

He is not the only one who would like to see the show be a bit of springboard for other things, either.

“I am available if people want to, like, do event photography or portraiture and that kind of thing. That is something I am trying to put out there,” McGlashan said. “I have done a couple of events.”

Her work can be found online as well — on instagram at https://www.instagram.com/emeraldstormphotonz/ and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StormsPhotographyNZ.