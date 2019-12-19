Reverend Richard Minor Bacon, 86, passed away Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) at his home in Sterling, Colorado. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday (Dec. 21,2019) at Sterling Church of the Nazarene, 1600 Sidney Ave with Pastor Lew Champ officiating. The service will conclude at the church.

Born on March 25, 1933 in Denver, Colorado, to Austin S. Bacon and Enola Bacon, the family later moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. Mr. Bacon was a graduate of Lincoln High and the University of Nebraska. A veteran, Mr. Bacon served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He earned his Masters of Divinity from Lexington Theological Seminary after which he served as a pastor for the Christian Church Disciples of Christ for over 50 years. His pastorates included Atwood, Kansas, Augusta, Kansas, Grand Island, Nebraska, and Minden, Nebraska. Before his death, he was an active member of the First Christian Church in Sterling, Colorado.

Mr. Bacon is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Rada.

Richard is survived by his brother Kent Bacon (Sue) of Blair, Nebraska, brother-in-law John Bryant (Sharon) of Mesa, Arizona, and three sons, Scott (Robin), of Olathe, Kansas, Mike (Kim), and Jeff (Alicia), both of Sterling, Colorado. Mr. Bacon was grandfather to 10 grandchildren Rylee, Colson, Trent, Tyler, Gracie, Jaden, Addison, Andy, Carter, and Bennett.

A memorial fund has been established. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Richard and Rada Bacon Scholarship Fund c/o Chaney -Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, Colorado 80751.