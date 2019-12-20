Upon several Dodge City Community College degree requirements going from 62 credit hours to 60 hours for Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, and Associate of General Studies degrees, some clarifications were needed in how they came about.

DCCC vice president of academic affairs Jane Holwerda said the change was requested by the 19 Kansas community colleges to the Kansas Board of Regents.

"Our process at Dodge City Community College was to involve our college’s Instructional Council, a standing committee involving faculty division chairs, and our college’s Curriculum Committee, a standing committee involving faculty, instructional directors, and the college registrar," Holwerda said. "These committees met through the fall 2019 semester, and (DCCC president Harold) Nolte supported the proposal of the specific changes these DCCC committees recommended to him in early December."

Holwerda said the DCCC Instructional Council and Curriculum Committee did research the changes made by other Kansas community college.

"There were no statewide committees involved," she said, "KBOR having invited each community college to frame the specific changes to each college’s degree requirements."

