The Dodge City High School Lady Demons had trouble holding onto the basketball against Liberal and when they did keep possession, they had trouble finding the basket.

That combination led to the Lady Demons first loss of the season, 41-54, on the Demons home court.

Coach Kelley Snodgrass said they had 15 unforced turnovers and the team will have to minimize those as they head into the rest of the season.

The team just couldn't get the range shooting and had 30% in the first half that ended with the Demons behind 15-23.

While the team did recover and performed much better in the second half, it had dug too big a hole. The team had to put the Red Skins on the line late, and they connected on their free throws.

The Demons were able to stay out of foul trouble in the first half, and that had been a problem the last couple of games.

In the second half, the Demons just couldn't get the stops they needed and the Redskins went on a run. Dodge managed to cut the lead to 10 but just couldn't get things going in the right direction.

"The girls played hard but they just came up short," Snodgrass said.

Chidera Okoro played well defensively and put up 15 points while Kisa Unruh put up 14 points and had 6 rebounds. Lauren Gleason put up 6 points and had 4 assists.

Dodge heads into Christmas break with work to do when it starts practicing again.

The Demons have to get better from the charity stripe, correct the defensive issues, work on offensive continuity and reduce unforced turnovers.

"We're off to a good start for the season. We have to watch the film and come to practice and get better," Snodgrass said.

The schedule starts off with another challenge for Demons when they travel to McPherson, a ranked team that has also gotten off to a good start.

"The Round House is a very tough place to play," Snodgrass said. "I don't know that the road gets any easier.

