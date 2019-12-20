More than 1,332 wreaths were laid at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery and the Kansas Soldiers’ Home Old Cemetery during the 28th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 14.

The tradition began when the Worcester Wreath Company donated Maine wreaths to adorn the headstones of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery.

The tradition expanded in 2008 with the opportunity to fund raise for their organizations needs along with helping Wreaths Across America gather sponsorships for wreaths.

Those efforts for expansion would be of the purchasing of a wreath for veterans at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, and the Kansas Soldiers’ Home Cemetery at Fort Dodge.

According to the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge, families, businesses, various veterans’ groups, clubs and individuals, collected enough donations, to purchase wreaths for the 500 veterans and their spouses that are interred at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge.

The remaining wreaths were laid for the nearly 950 veterans and family members that are laid to rest in the Kansas Soldiers’ Home Old Cemetery at Fort Dodge.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com