WICHITA — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team struggled to shoot from start to finish, falling to Wichita Trinity Academy 49-38 Thursday as part of the Heart of America League-Central Plains League Challenge in Wichita.

Berean finished 14 of 51 from the field, while Trinity was 18 of 53.

“We missed some layups,” Berean Academy coach Kristin Wiebe said. “Some of those were contested. We missed some free throws. We didn’t shoot very well from the line (six of 14). That hurt us. The foul trouble hurt us. I had to take Brooke (Wiebe) out of the game, our point guard.”

The 3-3 Knights were led by 6-foot junior Austin Broadie with 27 points. Megan Hedstrom added 10.

Brooke Wiebe led Berean Academy with 16 points, 11 in the fourth quarter.

“(Broadie) is a good player and hard to guard inside and out,” Kristin Wiebe said. “I still think we can do better. We didn’t get any backside help.”

The HOAL-CPL Challenge pitted a number of Class 2A and smaller schools from the HOAL against the Class 3A and larger schools from the CPL. Berean also had to face some bigger schools last week at the Marion Classic.

“We’ve done that quite a bit this pre-season,” Kristin Wiebe said. “We knew that coming in. We’re just trying to get better. We’re playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores — three freshmen and a sophomore are seeing a lot of time right now. We are getting better. I like what I’m seeing. I like this team. We’re going to keep getting better.”

Berean was just two of 16 shooting in the first quarter, allowing Trinity to take a 13-6 lead. Hedstrom hit a layup at the buzzer for the Knights.

WTA scored the first four points of the second quarter. After a 5-0 Berean run, the Knights pulled back out by 11. A Courtney Slabach layup cut the Trinity lead to nine at the half, 24-15.

Berean’s shooting woes continued in the third quarter as Trinity made a 7-2 run. The Knights led by 13 at the end of the period, 36-23.

Trinity opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run. Berean replied with a 9-2 run.

The Warriors are 2-3 and host Classical School of Wichita Jan. 3 before starting HOAL play.

BEREAN ACADEMY (2-3) — Bro.Wiebe 3 (3) 1-4 4, 16; Neal 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Timkin 2 1-2 0, 5; Veer 0 2-4 0, 2; L.Mullins 1 0-0 1, 2; Bri.Wiebe 0 0-0 2, 0; M.Wiebe 0 1-2 4, 1; E.Mullins 0 0-0 1, 0; Wine 1 0-0 3, 2; Slabach 3 1-2 2, 7; TOTALS 10 (4) 6-14 17, 38.

WICHITA TRINITY ACADEMY (3-3) — Barnard 0 0-0 0, 0; Wllis 0 0-0 1, 0; Hedstrom 5 0-0 4, 10; Bigelow 1 4-4 1, 6; Winter 0 0-0 1, 0; Broadie 7 (3) 4-6 4, 27; Mathews 1 2-4 2, 4; Hollinger 1 0-0 0, 2; Weber 0 0-1 3, 0; Carithers 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 15 (3) 10-14 17, 49.

Berean Ac.;6;9;8;15;—38

W.Trinity Ac.;13;11;12;13;—49