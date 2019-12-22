Sorghum Checkoff officers elected

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Five Sorghum Checkoff board directors were sworn in during the December 2019 board meeting in Lubbock, Texas, including two area Kansans.

Newly appointed to the board was Jeffry D. Zortman, of Fowler, and Kendall Hodgson, of Little River.

The newly sworn in board members were appointed by the U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in August and will serve a three-year term.

New leadership was also elected during the December board meeting, including Craig Poore ,of Alton, as chairman, and Boyd Funk, Garden City, as treasurer.

Martin Kerschen of Garden Plain and Clayton Short of Assaria completed their terms as board directors.

EPA approves 10 pesticides for hemp, interim decision on Atrazine

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced two important actions that will help the agricultural sector protect crops from pests and weeds.

Under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), EPA is approving the use of 10 pesticide products on hemp in time for the 2020 growing season.

Nine of these products are biopesticides and one is a conventional pesticide.

EPA is also issuing a proposed interim decision on atrazine – a widely used herbicide. Both actions provide regulatory certainty and clarity on how these tools can be used safely while also helping to ensure a strong and vibrant agricultural market.

While EPA oversees pesticide registrations for hemp under FIFRA, other federal agencies are working to streamline their separate regulatory implementation processes for the newly legalized crop.

The 2018 Farm Bill directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to develop a regulatory oversight program for hemp. USDA has since proposed a rule for state-level hemp growing/management plans. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration also plays a role in regulating hemp products when they fall under their regulatory authority.

EPA is committed to working with our federal partners and helping hemp growers obtain the tools needed to support and increase commercial production. The step the agency is taking today recognizes that innovation in pesticide use is critical to the success of our strong and vibrant agricultural sector.

The second action EPA is taking today is to propose new, stronger protections to reduce exposure to atrazine.

As part of this action, the agency is proposing a reduction to the maximum application rate for atrazine used on residential turf, and other updates to the label requirements, including mandatory spray drift control measures.

EPA’s proposed decision is based on the 2016 draft ecological risk assessment and the 2018 human health draft risk assessment for atrazine. EPA is also proposing updates to the requirements for propazine and simazine, which are chemically related to atrazine.

EPA will be taking comment on the atrazine, propazine and simazine Proposed Interim Decisions for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. Comments can be made to the following dockets EPA-HQ-OPP-2013-0266 (atrazine), EPA-HQ-OPP-2013-0250 (propazine), and EPA-HQ-OPP-2013-0251 (simazine) once the Federal Register notice publishes online.

Hemp action: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/pesticide-products-registered-use-hemp

Atrazine action: https://www.epa.gov/ingredients-used-pesticide-products/atrazine-background-and-updates

Tomorrow’s Agribusiness Leaders Program Announces 23rd Class

TOPEKA – The selection committee for the Tomorrow’s Agribusiness Leaders (TAL) program met in early December and finalized the roster for the 2020 TAL class.

The committee, comprised of former TAL graduates chose: Aaron Anderson (Nutrien Ag Solutions); Hillary Birtell (CoMark Equity Alliance); Kalen Cromwell (Farmers Cooperative Grain Association); Kiley DeDonder (WinField United); Micala Dummit (The Scoular Company); Brice Elnicki (Producers Cooperative Association of Girard); Amy Fairchild (KFSA); Scott Moseley (KC Supply Company); Tyler Peterson (Pride Ag Resources); and Spencer Reames (MKC) to complete the 23rd class.

The program, which began in 1998, is a jointly-sponsored leadership development course designed to teach members of Kansas Grain and Feed Association (KGFA) and Kansas Agribusiness Retailers Association (KARA) about the state and federal legislative process and how to be a better leader within the industry.

Each class will participate in three sessions designed to improve the leadership skills of Kansas agribusiness men and women through increasing their understanding of the association’s mission and activities, teaching the state and federal legislative process, improving leadership and communication skills, and preparing members for possible public service through campaigns or public office.

The class will begin in January with an introduction to the legislative and regulatory arena in Kansas with keynotes provided by legislative leaders. The group will travel to Washington, D.C., in July for personal visits with Kansas’ congressional delegation on Capitol Hill. The final portion of the program teaches the class how to develop into an informed and confident leader in their profession with presentations provided by Wichita State University and the associations’ elected leadership.