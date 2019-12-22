Reno County on Friday recognized employees who are eligible to receive a service award with a reception.

The employees recognized, listed under years of service and by department, included:

5 Years: Aging/Public Transportation: Matthew R. Christian, Shelley R. Kennedy and Holly M. Pennington; Administrator: Leslie S. Roederer; Appraiser: Shayna M. Johnson and Joseph F. Pennycuff; Sheriff: Keaton L. Berger, Jake A. Harrison, Erik S. Lutz, Matthew R. Lutz, Stephanie R. Rothe, Robert P. Sawyer II, Shelby R. Shull and Kyle J. Webb; Treasurer: Elizabeth A. Belliveau; Health: Dena L. Crandall, Megan Gottschalk-Hammersmith, Amanda J. Knight, Mary F. Powell, Tricia D. Spencer and Minerva Vazquez; Maintenance: Eric W. Evans and Paul W. Givens; Public Works: Jordan D. Covert, Logan T. McCurry, Eric J. Moos, Jacob M. Rothe and Betrai C. Taylor; Register of Deeds: Nicole D. Nease; Solid Waste Management: Shawn Alumbaugh; Youth Services: Mary F. Hostetler, Laurie A. Lanning and Scott A. Waters;

10 Years: Aging/Public Transportation: Natalie Woods-Goertzen; Administrator: Gary L. Meagher; Clerk: Valorie L. Garcia; Sheriff: Donald W. Evans, Matthew R. Franklin, Theodore D. Smith, Jack R. Trussell and Matthew B. Vieyra; Health: Heather M. Peterson; Public Works: David D. Aumiller; Solid Waste Management: Dustin W. Carey;

15 Years: Community Corrections: Kimberly A. Paulsen; Sheriff: Shawn E. McHaley;

20 Years: Sheriff: Michelle A. Rasor; Information Services: York E. Schweder; Solid Waste Management: Mary M. Buller and Jim R. Howey; Youth Services: Matthew A. Crossman and Rebecca L. Turley;

25 Years: Sheriff: Darrian L. Campbell; District Attorney: Jody D. Bryant; Health: Susan M. Castelli – retired;

30 Years: District Attorney: Keith E. Schroeder; Maintenance Department: Armando Fierro-Martinez – retired, and Michele J. Wiens; Youth Services: Cynthia M. Cook and William G. Hermes.

The Kansas Department of Corrections has promoted Francisco Ayala-Chavez to Program Consultant I at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility, effective Dec. 15.

Two area women were among 19 Kansas women selected to participate in the Dwight D. Eisenhower Excellence in Public Service Series, a leadership organization for Kansas Republican women.

Participating from the area will be Kayla Burr, of Lewis, and Bertha Mendoza, of Holcomb.

The class met for the first time in Dodge City last month.

“Alumnae of the Eisenhower Series serve their communities in many ways through local, state and nationally elected positions and volunteer service,” stated Sarah Shipman, Topeka, member of the Board of Governors and Class Liaison for the Series. “One bond they share is a passion to make Kansas a strong state.”

Many Eisenhower Series women currently serve in the Kansas legislature and the federal government, while other alumnae volunteer for grassroots organizations, serve as campaign managers, and are powerful advocates for our state's success. Three are currently running for the House seat in the Third Congressional District.

For more information on the organization, go to https://theeisenhowerseries.org/.

GREAT BEND – Robert Nolan, base manager for EagleMed 797 in Great Bend, was recently awarded the Critical Care Ground Award of Excellence, presented by the International Board of Specialty Certification.

The award recognizes individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to safety, education, leadership, and patient advocacy by improving patient care in the medical transport community. Nolan was recognized for excellence in a dedicated critical care ground service.

Nolan was one of three people from Global Medical Response (GMR) operations recognized for their remarkable contributions to the air medical and critical care ground transport community by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS). GMR's Med-Trans Corporation operates EagleMed. Nolan received his award at the AAMS' 2019 Air Medical Transport Conference in Atlanta, Ga.

Nolan has been involved in emergency medical care for years, serving the local fire department and County EMS service before joining EagleMed. In that role, he not only inspires subordinates, but provides them with the training and tools they need to succeed.

He's known for taking as much time as necessary to ensure his crew is ready for any situation or contingency. Transporting patients in extremely critical care conditions requires a level of care from the flight crew, and Nolan spends hours helping them master the clinical skills they need.

He’s also worked to link ground crews with EagleMed's Operation Control Center when bad weather pops up for help navigating around the storms or roads that may be flooded.

Nolan is known as a people person despite his drive for excellence, promoting high morale and a close-knit atmosphere. Nolan manages his base effectively with a culture of positivity, providing exceptional patient care and safety, while remaining humble and caring, according to the award announcement.

MCPHERSON – Rich Cunningham, Senior Claims Representative at Farmers Alliance Companies, received the 2019 Excellence In Service award at the companies’ recent Christmas Banquet.

He was recognized for his caring attitude and exceptional service to policyholders and claimants who have experienced a loss.

Cunningham, who has lived in Salina since 1962, graduated from Salina Central High School in 1973 and Brown Mackie School of Business in 1974. He obtained his Associate in Claims from the Insurance Institute of America in 1990. In 1991, he obtained his Senior Claims Representative status and has helped train new adjusters for many years.

Cunningham has held all offices in the Mid Kansas Claims Association and Kansas Claims Association, including President twice for Mid Kansas Claims Association in 1991 and 1995 and once for Kansas Claims Association in 1998.

He was named Mid Kansas Claims Association’s Adjuster of the Year in 1990 and 2003. He was named Farmers Alliance’s Employee of the Month in January of 1992, February of 2016, and most recently in October of 2019.

Although Cunningham, who has been a resident adjuster since 1984, typically serves the North Central Kansas area, he has worked a claim in every county in Kansas over his 37 years with Farmers Alliance.

Cunningham and his wife Beth have been married for 43 years. They have a son, a daughter, and one grandson. When he’s not working, Cunningham enjoys traveling, taking fishing trips to Lake Texoma, attending sports of any kind, detailing cars, and collecting match books and matchboxes.