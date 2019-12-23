This week, readers wondered about deer and tattoos.

Q: Are there any city ordinances about feeding deer in the city limits?

Short answer, no.

But that doesn’t make it any more considerate of neighbors who aren’t fans of deer.

Deer are wild animals and sometimes venture into city limits to find naturally occurring food sources, since there are crops in city limits. But there aren’t specific city ordinances concerning feeding deer on purpose.

If you’re having trouble with uninvited wildlife coming to your yard because of a Snow White next door, perhaps have a conversation with your neighbor about any unintended consequences.

Q: Why are tattoo parlors cash-only?

There’s a lot of reasons for this as each shop is different.

At Iron Street Tattoo in Salina, cash-only works best for them because it’s easier to take the shop’s share of each payment from each artist.

For other small businesses, taking only cash is significantly cheaper than offering credit card services.

Every time you swipe your credit card, the company accepting the card is paying fees. Typically, there is a flat fee of 30 to 50 cents per swipe. On top of that, the credit card companies collect a percentage of the sale which can range anywhere from 1.5% to 4%.

If a tattoo shop accepts a credit card payment for a $1,000 piece, it’s likely they are paying $30 to $40 for that single transaction.

In addition to transactional costs, there is the expense of the actual credit card machine. These machines can easily cost several hundred dollars each.

However, putting an ATM in the shop next to the front counter is often free.

According to Inked Mind, some parlors have concerns with lost money or charge backs.

If you’ve been charged for something that you didn’t receive or didn't meet the expectations that were set by the seller, you can use that protection to get your money back.

Unfortunately, people abuse this protection after receiving a tattoo, calling their credit card company and filing a complaint for a charge back.

When this occurs, the credit card company reverses or withholds payment to the tattoo shop. This results in the shop and artist not getting paid and the dishonest customer walking away with free work.

To avoid the possibility of losing out on payment in a business where margins are already tight, a shop may not accept cards as a form of payment.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com