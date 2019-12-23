City Hall, Municipal Court, and Convention & Visitors Bureau offices will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, and Wednesday, January 1 for the holidays.

Sanitation services for Dodge City customers will remain as scheduled on the eve holidays.

Wednesday routes will be picked up on Thursday.

Make sure that polycarts are placed at the curb by 7 a.m., and all trash bagged and securely tied.

Public transportation services will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will be closed all day on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2020.

CREW will be closed all day on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2020.

However, the 24-hour bins for drop-off at the recycling center and Civic Center are always available.

As a note, gift boxes are accepted for recycling; wrapping paper is not.

The location to dispose of real Christmas trees is just east of the dog park in Wright Park.

All decorations, tinsel, stands and plastic covers must be removed.