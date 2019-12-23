A series of BB shootings has caused over $13,000 in damage so far in Salina.

Salina Police said it worked 47 damage to property cases from Friday morning to Sunday involving BBs shot into windows in the city.

According to police the highest concentration of damage is in an area east of Ohio Street near Indian Rock Park.

Police said 45 vehicles, two businesses and two residences all had windows shot out. According to police, of the 47 cases, about 12 also involved eggs thrown, which caused some damage to paint.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to notify police.