SYRACUSE — A 78-year-old Lakin resident, Larry E. McNeely, died Saturday from injuries occurring in a vehicle crash early Saturday near the US-40 and K-27 junction in Syracuse.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, McNeely was driving a 2006 Cadillac east on US-50 when the vehicle left the roadway to the south. McNeely lost control of the car, crossing both lanes of traffic to the north. The Cadillac struck the highway curb, causing the car to roll multiple times. It came to rest after striking a legally parked 2006 GMC SUV, according to the report.

McNeely was taken to a hospital in Garden City. He was wearing a seat belt.