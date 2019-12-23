Tuesday 24

Salina Public Library closed for the Christmas Holiday all day Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25. Library will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.

No Saline County Commission meeting due to Christmas holiday.

CityGo and paratransit services close at 4 p.m. for Christmas Eve. 81 Connection will run regular routes. 785-826-1583. www.occk.com.

Georgetown Santas: 6:30-9 p.m., 2300 block of Georgetown. Come see the Santas and enjoy the music and treats. www.georgetownsantas.com.

ABILENE — City of Abilene Public Transportation closed for Christmas Eve. 785-826-1583. www.occk.com.

McPHERSON — McPherson Public Library closed for Christmas Eve.

Wednesday 25

Christmas

City offices closed Wednesday and Thursday for Christmas. Staff will return to the regular schedule Friday, Dec. 27.

CityGo, 81 Connection and Regional Paratransit closed for Christmas. 785-826-1583. www.occk.com.

LINDSBORG — Julotta, a Christmas Service: 6 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main. Traditional Swedish Christmas Lutheran church service. 785-227-2167.

