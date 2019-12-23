A man fled from the scene after he wrecked a stolen motorcycle Friday.

Salina police said that at 12:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of S. Broadway Boulevard and W. Crawford Street a 2001 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle was eastbound on Crawford when the driver lost control and slid into two vehicles sitting in the northbound lane of Broadway.

The motorcycle caused driver's-side damage to a 2006 Chevy Malibu driven by Janet Temple, 79, of Salina, and front-end damage to a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kimberly Ruffin-Deese, 34, of Salina. Neither Temple or Ruffin-Deese was injured.

When police arrived at the scene, it was reported that the driver of the motorcycle, described as a white man in his late 20s, had fled the scene on foot and the ignition was punched.

The motorcycle is owned by Michael Thompson, 42, of Salina. Thompson is currently housed at the Saline County Jail and informed authorities that no one should be driving his motorcycle.