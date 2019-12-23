Time has come once again for area artists 65 years old or older to show off their talents.

The Manor of the Plains Art is Ageless exhibit is accepting entries in the lead-up to its art exhibit on March 12-18, 2020.

According to Manor of the Plains in Dodge City, entries of artistic works will be accepted from any area artist who is 65 years of age or older to exhibit.

The 2020 Art is Ageless exhibit will mark the 40th anniversary calendar to come in 2021.

There are two ways to enter the exhibit.

The competition for the calendar will need works submitted that have been completed within the past five years, since January 2015.

The other is to submit works for the exhibit only.

Art submissions for judging should be submitted to Manor of the Plains by March 6, 2020.

Local winners will have their works judged at the system-wide level among 15 other Manor of the Plains communities.

For more information or to receive entry forms, visit Manor of the Plains in Dodge City at 200 Campus Drive or contact Kurt Lampe at 620-225-1928 or by email at klampe@pmma.org.

To view rules, download an entry form or enter online, visit ArtIsAgeless.org.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.