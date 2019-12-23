It doesn't look like the Topeka-area will see a white Christmas this year, but will see unseasonably warm temperatures during the early- to middle portion of the week.

Highs on Monday should approach the 60-degree mark, with even warmer weather expected on Tuesday, Christmas Eve, as temperatures should reach the mid-60s.

Expect a warm Christmas Day, as well, with temperatures again in the mid-60s.

Things will begin to cool down a bit by Thursday, when highs should be in the mid-50s.

Then, on Friday, look for a chance of rain and snow, as highs should top out in the upper-40s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

• Today: Patchy fog early. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday, Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

• Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Friday: A slight chance of snow before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Friday night: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.