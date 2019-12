Pamela S. Bowen, 61, Lane, passed away Dec. 22, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Ottawa, KS. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Family will meet with friends for a visitation from 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at the funeral home. A full obituary will appear later.