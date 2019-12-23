Washburn University has announced the students in its fall 2019 graduating class. More than 400 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees.

"Every single one of these students worked hard during their time here at Washburn University," said Washburn president Jerry Farley. "I'm proud of their success and have no doubt they will continue to be successful as they navigate their careers."

Graduating students include:

• Conner Kitrell, of Westphalia, graduated with a Bachelor of Health Science in Health Services Administration.

• Briana Finch, of Ottawa, graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nursing.