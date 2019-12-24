Citizens of Ford County I have been made aware of an email coming from a group called “2019 Best of Dodge City Awards” stating:

It is our pleasure to inform you that (Company Name) has been selected for the 2019 Best of Dodge City Awards in the category of (Company Name).

For details and more information please view our website: They have provided a link to click on for more information.

Best Regards,

Dodge City Business Recognition

I have reached out to the City of Dodge City and the Dodge City Daily Globe to see if they are part of this program and both have said they are not.

I would caution anyone who has or may receive one of the emails to choose wisely on clicking on an unknown site.

This may or may not be legitimate.