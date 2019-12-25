BASEHOR — Each December, Holy-Field Winery asks customers, church groups and other organizations to bake Christmas cookies, candies and specialty breads and donate them to be sold at a community holiday event to benefit the KU Cancer Center.

Holy-Field’s original tasting room hostess, Shirley Meyer, was treated at the KU Cancer Center. Her daughter, Holy-Field owner Michelle Meyer, keeps her mom’s memory alive by raising funds to help with cancer research each year.

“It’s our way to honor my mom and thank the cancer center at the same time,” Michelle said. “She received such wonderful care and treatment there and we know she would be happy to see all of the delicious cookies and goodies here at Holy-Field. My mom had a sweet tooth and she especially loved this time of the year.”

The donated cookies were sold by the generous pound to eager event attendees, many who attend year after year to help fill their cookie jar just in time for Christmas festivities. Santa also paid a visit and heard wishes from children.

Holy-Field tasting room hostess Mandy Hampton also looks forward to the event every year. In addition to coordinating the event, she also baked dozens of cookies over the course of several days to donate.

She also said that many of the people who donate cookies have their own stories they share when they drop off cookies at Holy-Field prior to the event. Some people have friends or family who were treated at the KU Cancer Center so they donate cookies in their honor, while others share their stories about the cookies themselves, sometimes a favorite family recipe that had been passed down.

A longtime Holy-Field customer began donating cookies with her sorority group in 2013. Little did she know that two weeks later, she would be diagnosed with stage three colon cancer and be treated at the KU Cancer Center. That customer and her friends continue to bake cookies in her honor each year.

“This is my favorite event we do,” Hampton said. “There is so much happiness that cookies bring. They’re just cookies but they mean so much.”

While the majority of the cookies were sold, the few remaining cookies were delivered to the Fairmount Township Fire Department in downtown Basehor. Additional cookies were donated to Sister Servants of Mary to be given to patients in hospice care.

More than $1,400 was raised by this year’s cookie sale.