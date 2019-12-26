People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Jose Luis Dominguez Jr., 24, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 12/25.

Kody Dalton Moran, 24, in connection with aggravated assault, 12/25.

Tara Michelle Williams, 33, in connection with forgery, 12/25.

Louis Carl Oliver, 58, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 12/25.

Michael Allen Ogle, 39, in connection with aggravated battery, interference with law enforcement officer, aggravated endangering a child, 12/25.